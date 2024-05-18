Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 20,682 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

