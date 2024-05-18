Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 662 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $2,776,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Zoetis by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 174,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $174.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.16. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

