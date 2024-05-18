Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 8,922 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $1,215,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in Edison International by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 11,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Edison International by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,990,000 after purchasing an additional 186,734 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Edison International by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 72,460 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Stock Up 0.6 %

EIX stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.84%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

