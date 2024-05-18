Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,551,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $367,621,000 after buying an additional 198,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $236.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

