Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.91 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

