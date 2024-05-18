Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 62,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 35,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,640 shares of company stock worth $10,464,924. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $213.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.34. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

