Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.64% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth about $19,790,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth about $15,957,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 37,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 306.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

