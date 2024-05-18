Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $685.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

