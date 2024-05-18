Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

