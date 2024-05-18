Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,134 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YUM opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.05 and its 200 day moving average is $132.80.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,527 shares of company stock worth $3,772,112. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

