Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,323 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 138,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 133,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,220,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 175,253 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0692 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

