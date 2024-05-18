Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,484 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $251.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.88 and a 200 day moving average of $237.10. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.67 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

