Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,869 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $88.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.