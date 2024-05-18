Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,354 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.33% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 90.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 25,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 107.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 179,127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 46,407 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 178.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 33,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $625.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.