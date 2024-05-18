Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 315 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF opened at $99.69 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

