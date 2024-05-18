Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 468 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 630,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 940.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,556,000 after purchasing an additional 62,141 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

AEP stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $92.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.99.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.