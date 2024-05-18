Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,172 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.48% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average is $85.95. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $92.56.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

