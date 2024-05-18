Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,454 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Kroger by 370.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KR opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

