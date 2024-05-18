Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 126.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $156.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

