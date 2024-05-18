Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.79% of Axos Financial worth $148,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

AX stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

