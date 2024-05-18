Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 4.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Azul traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.99. 815,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,561,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Get Azul alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZUL

Institutional Trading of Azul

Azul Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Azul by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 88,286 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the third quarter worth about $4,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.