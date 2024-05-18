Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.61

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $6.81. Babcock International Group shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 412 shares.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

