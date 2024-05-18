BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 1st

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0427 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $5.42 on Friday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile
