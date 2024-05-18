Barclays Trims Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Target Price to $10.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.86.

Azul Stock Performance

AZUL opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Azul has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azul will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Azul by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,077 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Azul in the third quarter valued at $4,999,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the third quarter valued at $4,712,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Azul by 151.3% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 88,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

