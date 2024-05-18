Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 240.43% from the company’s current price.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ BRNS opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:BRNS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 542,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 1.39% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

