Barrington Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) – Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VerifyMe in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for VerifyMe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Shares of VerifyMe stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. VerifyMe has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

VerifyMe ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

