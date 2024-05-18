Barrington Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) – Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VerifyMe in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for VerifyMe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
VerifyMe Price Performance
Shares of VerifyMe stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. VerifyMe has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.
About VerifyMe
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VerifyMe
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.