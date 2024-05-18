BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,794,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.13% of BellRing Brands worth $154,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after buying an additional 906,559 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth $23,552,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at $19,316,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 355.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 168,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 444.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 188,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 153,865 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $57.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

