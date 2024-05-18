Benchmark Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $110.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.55.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $113.74 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $115.97. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.21.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,638,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,527,000 after buying an additional 1,675,410 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after acquiring an additional 649,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after acquiring an additional 182,130 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.