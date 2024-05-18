Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BENPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.242 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

