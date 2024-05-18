Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 924,900 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 860,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHLB

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $223,542.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $605,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $223,542.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,256. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.