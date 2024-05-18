Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $103,854,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Best Buy by 120.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,336,071 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after acquiring an additional 729,605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 36.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,586,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $179,680,000 after acquiring an additional 687,556 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 426.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,450,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $97,339,000 after purchasing an additional 518,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BBY opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. Best Buy’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BBY

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.