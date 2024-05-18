Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Up 11.1%

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) was up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 481,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,772,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02.

About Bezant Resources

(Get Free Report)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.