BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lowered to Hold at Baird R W

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMRN. Citigroup cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.81.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,769,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,436 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,907,000 after buying an additional 4,756,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $324,098,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,886 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,832.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 907,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,318,000 after acquiring an additional 860,782 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.