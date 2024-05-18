Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.63 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.71.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of BDT opened at C$21.11 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$8.01 and a 12 month high of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

