BitFuFu (FUFU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 20th.

BitFuFu Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUFU opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80. BitFuFu has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

BitFuFu Company Profile

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

