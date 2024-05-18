BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.70) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.64) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 192.50 ($2.42).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

