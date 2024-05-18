BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.29

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and traded as low as $11.20. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 56,059 shares traded.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
