BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.29

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and traded as low as $11.20. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 56,059 shares traded.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYM. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,260,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 150,023 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 562,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 66,705 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 101,231 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 250,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 213,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 115,447 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

