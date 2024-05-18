BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Update

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 5,810,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 630,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in BlackSky Technology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 896,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 800,287 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

Shares of BKSY opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. BlackSky Technology has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackSky Technology ( NYSE:BKSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.13 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 82.02% and a negative net margin of 52.24%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackSky Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKSY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

