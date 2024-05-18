Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,469 shares of company stock worth $34,963,585 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $72.28 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

