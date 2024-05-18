BMO Capital Markets Increases Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $235.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $234.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Progressive from $279.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Get Progressive alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $209.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.37 and a 200-day moving average of $183.57. The stock has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $8,983,706. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Invesco LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.