BMO Capital Markets Raises Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target to C$35.00

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.57.

Strathcona Resources Stock Up 3.2 %

TSE:SCR opened at C$35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.93. Strathcona Resources has a 52 week low of C$20.16 and a 52 week high of C$35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.09). Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$869.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Strathcona Resources will post 4.5939394 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Strathcona Resources

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Robert J. Morgan bought 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,360.60. Insiders own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

