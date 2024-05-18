BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.11

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.11 and traded as high as C$10.50. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 136,119 shares traded.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 200 day moving average of C$10.17.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th.

