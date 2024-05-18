BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 35,340 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 235.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.6% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGA. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $212.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.90. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

