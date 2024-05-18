BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 120.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.39% of Upwork worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth about $164,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.43 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,831,978.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $889,478 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

