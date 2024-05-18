BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 467.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,336 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,985,000 after acquiring an additional 144,150 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on REXR. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

