BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of FOX worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of FOX by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 696,610 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $10,366,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 359,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 284,353 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,901,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in FOX by 87.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 219,315 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FOX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.82. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

