BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 182.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,295 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.61% of Triumph Group worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after buying an additional 1,155,919 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,667,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 606,989 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 410.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 679,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 546,664 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,878,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 69.7% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 506,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 208,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

TGI opened at $14.66 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66.

About Triumph Group

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

