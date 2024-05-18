Bodycote (LON:BOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $756.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 756 ($9.50) and last traded at GBX 753 ($9.46), with a volume of 316306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 740 ($9.29).

Bodycote Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 692.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 633.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,693.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Bodycote’s payout ratio is presently 5,111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bodycote

About Bodycote

In other news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.20) per share, with a total value of £19,590 ($24,604.37). In other Bodycote news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.20) per share, with a total value of £19,590 ($24,604.37). Also, insider Ben Fidler sold 44,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.72), for a total transaction of £311,918.30 ($391,758.73). 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.