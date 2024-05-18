Bolt Biotherapeutics’ (BOLT) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their market perform rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $30.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 556.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC owned 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

