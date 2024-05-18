Boston Partners Acquires 128,438 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in PlayAGS were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in PlayAGS by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 212,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 200,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Price Performance

Shares of AGS opened at $11.55 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $455.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,156.16 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGS. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, April 1st.

PlayAGS Profile

(Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

